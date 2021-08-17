Smoothy Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.13 million and $724,096.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00127290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,047.37 or 0.99839928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00910562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.45 or 0.07028993 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

