Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $1.73 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003842 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $132.79 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00127290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,047.37 or 0.99839928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00910562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.45 or 0.07028993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,648,079,565 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,246,907 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.