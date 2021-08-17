Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.89 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $44.89 million and $212,912.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00884804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00159822 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

