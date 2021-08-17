Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 1,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,016. The company has a market capitalization of $724.10 million, a P/E ratio of 282.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

