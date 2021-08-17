Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

