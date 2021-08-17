BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBQ shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

