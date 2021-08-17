BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.
NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.
In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.
