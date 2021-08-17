Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

NASDAQ ENTX remained flat at $$5.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,139. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTX shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

