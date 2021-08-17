Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

