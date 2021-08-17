MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,129. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

