Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,844. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $189.38 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

