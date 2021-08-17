Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

