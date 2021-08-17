Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQAL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000.

NYSEARCA:EQAL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

