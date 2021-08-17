Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $11,860,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
