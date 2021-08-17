Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $11,860,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $41.75.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.