Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.43 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $33.43 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,692.16 or 0.99420976 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,390,468 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

