VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VACNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY remained flat at $$39.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

