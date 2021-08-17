AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACRX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 356,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

