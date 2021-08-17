UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

