Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.
RKDA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 10,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,088. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65.
Several research analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
