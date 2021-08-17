Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.13. 73,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $328.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.61. The company has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

