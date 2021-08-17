Hendley & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 403,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

