North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.18. The company had a trading volume of 223,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,873. The stock has a market cap of $320.11 billion, a PE ratio of 293.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.