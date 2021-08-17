Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.39. 156,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

