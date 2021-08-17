HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,862 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,637. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

