Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.04 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $80.35 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,115.93 or 0.02485090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00050069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00314933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.