Impossible Finance Price Down 20.8% This Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00010862 BTC on popular exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,894.06 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00913849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.24 or 0.07008655 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

