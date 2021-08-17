WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post sales of $144.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.32 million. WesBanco posted sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $587.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $19,645,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

WSBC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.