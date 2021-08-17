Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.83 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $939.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

WGO stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,154. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

