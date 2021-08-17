Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Drops By 52.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 515,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,088. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

