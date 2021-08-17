Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Up 41.3% in July

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 764,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

PRIM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after buying an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

