TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PETZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,559. TDH has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TDH in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TDH in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TDH in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TDH in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TDH in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

