Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 19,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

