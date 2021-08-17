Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

ABR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 56,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,338. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

