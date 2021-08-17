O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,196 shares of company stock worth $50,049,999. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $599.79. 8,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $580.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

