Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.78. 435,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

