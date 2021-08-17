Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 8,068 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.67. 665,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock valued at $843,912,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

