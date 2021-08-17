Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%.

MBII stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

