Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

