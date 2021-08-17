Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.
Shares of VBLT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
