Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

Shares of VBLT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

