HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. 57,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

