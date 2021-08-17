Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. 824,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

