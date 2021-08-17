Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.
Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. 824,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
