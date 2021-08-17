Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $28.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 105,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 74.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

