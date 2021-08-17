Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. 824,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The stock has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

