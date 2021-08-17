$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a P/E ratio of 633.50 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at $77,159.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,366 shares of company stock worth $2,634,883. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

