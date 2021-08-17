Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.37. Travelzoo posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,784.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 181,366 shares of company stock worth $2,634,883 over the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 million, a P/E ratio of 633.50 and a beta of 2.05.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

