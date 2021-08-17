$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.27. Insulet also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,622. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.96 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.63.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $24,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.