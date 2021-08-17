$786.28 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post $786.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.90 million. Stantec reported sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 58,143 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 3,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,448. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.