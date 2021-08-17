ichi.farm Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00159692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.91 or 1.00038544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00915301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.17 or 0.06977460 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

