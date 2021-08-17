DEX (DEX) Price Up 476% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 550.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 476% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $452,150.23 and $1,662.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

