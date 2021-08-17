ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $71,766.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00159692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.91 or 1.00038544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00915301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.17 or 0.06977460 BTC.

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

