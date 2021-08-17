NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 4,500 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

